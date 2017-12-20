Bato to get Bureau of Corrections chief

Philippine National Police Director General Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa will be the next chief of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) after his retirement on January 21, 2018.

President Rodrigo Duterte made the announcement during a Christmas Party with members of the Malacañang Press Corps on Tuesday night. Dela Rosa was not surprised as he said Duterte has long informed him about it, quoting the president as telling him, “Everyone failed in that agency but I hope for you to succeed.” Dela Rosa described his stint as PNP chief as worse than a roller coaster ride with extreme ups and downs. As for his legacy, he said he was somehow able to bring back the PNP closer to the people by showing the way for police to interact with the public more and win its trust.