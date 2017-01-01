Barangay Antonio Christmas Party

Christmas is a family affair and the Antonio Clan has been celebrating family Christmas Party ever since.

Florencio and Letty Duque Antonio, one of the prominent couples in the community, have been blessed with many children and five of them are now settled in Winnipeg.

As the family branches, the couple has been active in the Filipino community. Letty Duque Antonio is the current president of the Original Filipino Senior Association of Manitoba (OFSAM) and the Manitoba Council of Canadian Filipino Associations Inc.(MaCCFA) Tony, on the other hand, after retiring from his work as a school board trustee, has been involved in the community as former president of OFSAM, former member of the City of Winnipeg’s council of Seniors; political involvement as volunteer; current treasurer of MaCFFA and active volunteer in Winnipeg Harvest and Siloam Mission.

The Antonio Clan has five children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Gina and Jhun Algabre have Samantha and Kevin; Harold and Josephine raised Gerald Paolo, Ronron and Johar and their grandchildren, Ken, Hazelle, Drew, Aiden and Liam; Anthony and Cristina has Luke Anthony and Shilo Kirsten; Jimmy and Cynthia have 5 children: Aijay, Coleen, Camile and 7-year old twins, Niclolle and Lizelle; Sunshine and Ratha Chea have Sunrah, Suntha and Sunthaya.

Dinner followed and the gift givings and various games had added Christmas joy to the members of the Barangay Antonio.