Balahura Ka Bang Mamuna ng Kapwa Mo?

(On the Art of Objective Criticism)

Sa tuwing magkakaroon ng viral videos sa social media na kinasasangkutan ng mga taong nakagawa ng mga katarantaduhan sa kapwa nila o lumabag sa batas nang walang pakundangan at buong kaarogantehan, e siguradong sugod naman agad ang mga tinatawag na keyboard warriors sa kanilang balahurang pamamaraan ng pamumuna sa mga ginawa ng mga aroganteng iyon.

However, the irony in the matter is that, after everything has been said and done—apologies or no apologies at all—the violators and the low-blow commentors fall in the same folly of bullying.

Yes, it is okay to criticize or even judge others if the basis is bad behavior and wrongdoings—with the purpose of trying to call out the misdeeds so that the erring individuals may admit their wrongs, issue apologies, face consequences, and, most importantly, learn from their mistakes and try to become good versions of themselves.

However, when the criticism becomes vile, personal, hostile, violent, and misdirected, the critics then becomes not much different from the people whom they are taunting and verbaly assaulting.

Sa Madaling Salita

Oo, mahirap kontrolin ang emosyon, lalo na kung ito ay nag-uumapoy at nanlilisik sag alit sa kapwa. Subalit, maaari namang maging mahinahon, patas, at klaro sa isyung binabatikos.

Dahil kung ang totoong intensyon e ang mapagbago ang ating kapwa sa kanilang mga pagkakamali, e maaari namang punahin ang mga maling nagawa at magbigay ng mga suhestiyon at i-report ito sa mga kinauukulan sa maayos na paraan. Hindi na kinakailangang magbitaw ng mga salitang hindi naman angkop sa isyu.

In the age of social-media criticism, to stay objective and focused becomes a great challenge for many people. A sense of objectivity and strong control for one’s emotions are, after all, really mastered arts of engagement. But it can be done. Just be patient, compassionate, empathic, and respectable yourself.