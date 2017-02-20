Back in the driver’s seat

The 2017 Canadian Autoshow is less than two weeks away and after a year away from the automotive scene, I’m excited to be back at the show.

There are 41 vehicles making their Canadian premiere a the 2017 Canadian International AutoShow including the Aston Martin-Red Bull concept car AM-RB 001. If the debut is anything like the Acura NSX reveal, it’s going to be a wild show.

The Aston Martin-Red Bull concept hypercar AM-RB 001 will make its first appearance in North America – and global auto show debut. Codenamed AM-RB 001, the hypercar boast lightweight carbon fibre frame. Powering the hypercar is a mid-mounted naturally aspirated V12 engine.

Among other vehicles to be launched and closer to reality than at Aston-Martin include the all-new 2018 Chevrolet Traverse, 2018 Chevrolet Equniox Diesel, Ford Mustang, Ford F-150, next generation 2018 Honda Odyssey and all-new Mazda CX-5.

The 2017 Canadian International Autoshow runs February 17 to 26 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

