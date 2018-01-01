Australian trainer wants ‘easy life’ on Manny Pacquiao

Australian strength and conditioning expert Justin Fortune wants Manny Pacquiao to use his experience and his power during training to make life easy for the boxing champion.

As Senate goes on a long break until July 22, the 39-year-old Filipino fighter is in deep training in General Santos City where he’s most likely stay until the day he leaves for Kuala Lumpur to fight Lucas Matthysse on July 15.

Fortune said the training involves six to seven weeks of maximum intense training that includes four weeks of sparring and warming up and running on the last three weeks. Head trainer Buboy Fernandez added that they want to make sure that Pacquiao does not overtrain for the very crucial fight against the Argentine.