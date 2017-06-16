As we live by

There are some things that make life important, like people we know who are special . . . . . .And so, we keep them close!

I received this from someone who thinks I am a “Keeper”, so I thought of writing this so that people whom I think of as “Keepers may read this and share to those whom they think as “Keepers” in your life.

Good friends are like stars . . . . You don’t always see them, but you know they are always there. Keep them close!

When you die, 10 things GOD won’t ask you.

1.GOD won’t ask what kind of car you drove. HE’ll ask how many people you drove who didn’t have transportation.

2.GOD won’t ask the square footage of you house. HE’ll ask how many people you welcomed into your home.

3.GOD won’t ask about the clothes you had in your closet, HE’ll ask how many you helped to clothe.

4.GOD won’t ask what your highest salary was, HE’ll ask if you compromised your character to obtain it.

5.GOD won’t ask what your title was, HE’ll ask if you performed your job to the best of your ability.

6.GOD won’t ask how many friends you had, HE’ll ask how many people to whom you were a friend.

7.GOD won’t ask in what neighborhood you lived, HE’ll ask how you treated your neighbors.

8. GOD won’t ask about the color of your skin, HE’ll ask about the content about your character.

9. GOD won’t ask why it took so long to seek SALVATION. HE’ll lovingly take you to your mansion in heaven, if you’ve asked HIM into your heart, and not to the gates of Hell.

10.GOD won’t ask how many people you’ve shared this to, HE already knows your decision.

TO GOD BE THE GLORY!