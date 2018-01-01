Army team shines in Australian shooting contest

The “Manunudla” shooting team of the Philippine Army was awarded 2nd overall as it bagged several medals at the annual Australian Army Skills at Arms Meeting (AASAM) 2018 hosted by the Australian Army in Victoria, Australia.

The 16-man Army contingent was led by Col. Radito Sese. The team bagged 8 gold medals, 3 silvers, 3 bronzes and 2 perpetual trophies in 50 matches against teams from 17 competing countries. Army spokesman Ltc. Louie Villanueva said in a statement that the overall rank is based on the total number of medals per match earned by each participating team.

Indonesia was the overall champion while Malaysia came third. The other competing countries are Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Thailand, Australia, Singapore, Brunei, Canada, UAE, UK, Cambodia, Fiji, Tonga, USA and East Timor.