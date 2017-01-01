Aquino urges LP members to speak up

Former President Benigno Aquino III said he was keeping his self-imposed yearlong moratorium on being critical of the current administration. But the ouster of four of his fellow Liberal Party (LP) members from the majority in the Senate on Monday bothered him to the point that he’s urging party members to speak up and make the party’s voice heard again.

In a press conference, LP secretary general and Quezon City Rep. Christopher Belmonte said the former President wants the party to be constructive and supportive of the Duterte administration without sacrificing the party’s principles and ethics. The three-hour caucus was held in Quezon City following the party members’ ouster from key posts in the upper chamber. Sen. Francis Pangilinan, the LP president, told reporters that the caucus tackled the death penalty bill and the continued membership of the Liberals in the House supermajority.