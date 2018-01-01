Another show added to Celine Dion’s Manila concert

A second show has been added to the “Celine Dion Live 2018” Manila concert.

Concert producer Ovation Productions released promotions for the second show after tickets for Dion’s July 19 show sold out within days. The second show will be on July 20 (Friday) also at SM Mall of Asia Arena, that will give her fans the chance to see their idol sing in person for another day. An advance pre-sale on Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to midnight will be available to members of TeamCeline. Meanwhile, a special pre-sale will also be opened up to PLDT-Smart subscribers from 10 a.m. to midnight on February 14. Tickets will be available to the public on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. Prices for the show range from P35, 380; P32, 210; P19, 540; P16, 370; P7, 920 to P2640.