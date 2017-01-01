Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff get married in New Zealand

“It’s Showtime” host and actress Anne Curtis tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Erwan Heussaff of their family and friends at Thurlby Domain in Queenstown, New Zealand on Nov. 12.

Anne wore a Monique Lhuillier long-sleeved lace gown, while Erwan wore a green suit. The garden wedding was star-studded with Anne’s entourage consisting of Luis Manzano as Anne’s Man of Honor, Anne’s sister Jasmine Curtis, Karylle, Cheska Kramer, Isabelle Daza, Georgina Wilson and Erwan’s sister Solenn. Erwan’s entourage includes Solenn’s husband Nico Bolzico and Isabelle’s husband Adrien Semblat, among others.

Anne’s co-hosts in “It’s Showtime” were also present in the event including Kim Atienza, Vice Ganda, Ryan Bang and Jugs Jugueta, as well as her longtime friends Cheska Kramer, Danica Pingris and CJ Jaravata.

The couple has been together since 2010 and got engaged in November 2016 in the United States after Anne’s participation in the New York Marathon.