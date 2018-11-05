An answer for everything

Dad, can I have ten dollars?” “Dad, can you help me with my math?” “Dad. what’s the capital of Manitoba?” “Dad, why can’t we get another car?” “Dad, I didn’t comer up with honors.”

The questions and requests and needs of our children seem endless. Whether they are in junior high, in high school, in college, or married, they never stop needing herlp.

Often we can provide the help they need, but sometimes we are unable to come up with the answer or the solution. As much as we would like to, we don’t have the answer answer or the resources for everything. But we know who does. We know that GOD supplies all of our needs (Philippians 4:19) And HE knows when our requests are genuine needs, or when HE must redirect our thinking instead.

Consider this: When we think we are too tired to go on, JESUS says, “I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28). When we think no one cares, JESUS says HE loves us (John 15:12-13). When we can’t figure things out, GOD says HE will guide us (Psalm 48:14). When we need forgiveness, GOD says HE will forgive us if we confess our sins (1 John 1:9).

GOD is our Heavenly Father, who wants us to come to HIM with our requests. HE wants us to listen to to HIM through HIS Word. HE has an answer fot everything.

FOR ANSWERED PRAYER WE THANK YOU LORD,

WE KNOW YOU’RE ALWAYS THERE

TO HEAR US WHEN WE CALL ON YOU;

WE’RE GRATEFUL FOR YOU CARE.

GOD NEVER TIRES OF OUR ASKING.

TO GOD BE THE GLORY!