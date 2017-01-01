Alert Level up over Mount Kanlaon

The Mount Kanlaon alert status in Negros Island has been raised from Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 2. Phivolcs explained that Alert Level 2 status means that the volcano is undergoing a moderate level of unrest.

In an advisory on Wednesday, November 15, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said it raised the alert level after it recorded 279 volcanic earthquakes in the past 24 hours.

Phivolcs reminded concerned local government units and the public that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone is strictly prohibited due to further possibility of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.