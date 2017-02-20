AJAC Cars of the Year: VW Golf Alltrack & Subaru Forester

It’s been a couple years since I last attended the Canadian Autoshow in Toronto and the early morning news conferences have been fast and furious. Over 40 new vehicle announcements including several concept vehicles and world wide premieres dominated the press conferences to kick-off the 2017 Canadian Autoshow.

The Volkswagen Golf Alltrack was named AJAC Car of the Year and taking AJAC Utility of the Year honours was the Subaru Forester. This year’s contenders for Car of the Year were the BMW M2 and Hyundai Elantra. Finalist for the Utility of the Year were the Chrysler Pacifica and Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4Matic.

Acura NSX Concept to Reality

It seems like it was yesterday when Acura unveiled the NSX Supercar concept at the 2013 Detroit Auto Show. Fast forward to the 2017 Canadian Autoshow and the Acura NSX is real and it’s amazing!