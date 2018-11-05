AFP Chief lauds Navy unit’s role against state’s enemies

Armed Forces chief General Carlito Galvez, Jr. praised the Naval Special Operations Group (NAVSOG) for its important role in fighting rebels and terrorists.

Galvez, who was guest of honor and speaker at the NAVSOG’s anniversary rites at Sangley Point in Cavite, cited the capabilities and competence of the unit, which is considered the country’s version of the US Navy SEALS. He noted NAVSOG’s role as the first line of defense at Lake Lanao when ISIS-linked terrorists attacked Marawi in 2017; and its operations against the Abu Sayyaf Group in different areas of the country.

NAVSOG later named Galvez, as an honorary SEAL member. Other honorary members include former DND Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and former AFP Chiefs of Staff Generals Alexander Yano, Ricardo David Jr., Emmanuel Bautista, and Rey Leonardo Guerrero.