Adoption

My friend from childhood had a conversation I have never forgotten. She told me that at 3 months old she has been ADOPTED. When I asked her if she ever wondered about her real parents were, she responded, “My mom and dad could have selected any of a number of other babies that day, but the chose me. They ADOPTED me. They are my real parents.”

That strong sense of identification and gratitude she has for her adoptive parents should also mark our relationship with GOD. As followers of Christ, we have been born from above through faith in HIM and have been ADOPTED into the family of GOD.

Paul wrote, “HE chose us in HIM before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before HIM in love, predestined us to ADOPTION as sons by JESUS CHRIST to Himself, according to the good pleasure of His will” (Ephesians 1:4-5).

Notice the nature of this transaction. We have been chosen by GOD and ADOPTED as HIS sons and daughters. Through ADOPTION, we have a radically new relationship with GOD. HE is our beloved FATHER !

May this relationship stir our hearts to worship HIM – our FATHER – with gratitude.

Loving FATHER, thank You for making me Your child and giving me a place in Your family. With a grateful heart, I thank You for making me Yours.

GOD loves each of us as if there were only one of us.