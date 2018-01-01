Actress Ashley Ortega shines in ice skating contest

Kapuso actress Ashley Ortega won three gold medals and a special award at the recently-concluded Summer Skate 2018 held at the SM Mall of Asia.

The professional figure skater-turned-actress competed in three categories namely Artistic, Interpretative, and Spotlight.

Her inactivity from competition for almost seven years didn’t show as she wowed the judges with her dazzling moves. Her prior achievement was the 12-category event held in Malaysia where she bagged eight-gold medals, three silvers and one bronze.