A gemma now a Gemma

A gemma is a bud of a flower that hasn’t blossomed yet. Its blossoming is awaited with anticipation by nature lovers for them to savour gemma’s fragrance and beauty. Gemma is shy and has not yet developed its self-confidence to blossom without the help of the sunshine and other natural elements.

My name is Gemma, and I am finally ready to blossom after 77 years of questioning myself if I am enough. Being an illegitimate daughter of a Catholic priest, I was bullied, shunned, and abhorred by lots of people while growing up in a small town of Casiguran, Sorsogon, Philippines. Consequently, this bullying has had a lasting impact on me as a child, student, and as an adult. On several occasions, I had to tell lies who my father was, sometimes saying he’s a doctor, a lawyer, accountant, or any occupation I could think of. I thought I was unlovable and unworthy of any one’s attention. I compensated for this lack of self-worth by making sure I was always the top student from Grade one till university. For therapeutic purposes, I wrote in my journals my pent-up feelings and emotions but never showed them to anybody. It was 2 years ago when my son, Hernando, a computer technician, discovered my collection and urged me to publish them. So with so much hesitation, I have ventured to publish my collection of poems this year.

I would like to invite my readers and friends to my book launch with the information below. Please e-mail me if you want a book reserved: gdalayoan@gmail.com

The Book Launch will be held on Sunday, February 3,2019 at 2:00 p.m- 3:30 p.m at McNally Robinson Bookstore at 4000 Grant Park. After the reading and signing, refreshments will be served. Please come and enjoy poetry and the company of other book lovers and the beautiful venue. Thank you so much.