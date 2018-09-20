7 Keys for building your relationships with your kids

Key 1 View your parenting role as a stewardship from God.

Children are a gift from God, a sacred stewardship temporarily entrusted to parents for the purpose of raising godly offspring to fulfill God’s agenda for His world.

Key 2 Determine positive , clear-cut objectives.

Children need parents who have vision for their character, which is much deeper than achievements or career. Help your kids discover God’s dream for their lives.

Key 3 Set a Godly example.

Your children are always learning. Your actions are more important than your words because kids “watch” more than they “listen”. Practice what you preach because more is “caught” than “taught.”

Key 4 Love unconditionally.

No child is perfect! Parental disappointment is natural… and even benefecial. An appropriate expression of disappointment lets your child know they have done something wrong. Condemnation is disappointment without grace. Condemnation seeks to increase guilt and shame, and pushes your child further away. Make a commitment to love them unconditionally, even when they make mistakes and poor choices.

Key 5 Pay attention.

When your kids are talking to you, stop what you are doing and make eye contact. This communicates your value for them.

Key 6 Create memories.

Have fun – schedule meaningful time with your kids. Remember, quantity time is quality time.

Key 7 Apologize.

Nobody is perfect, and it doesn’t do your family any good to pretend otherwise. Godly parenting requires constant repair and ongoing maintenance, Say “I’m sorry” and “please forgive me” when you’ve made a mistake. It’s never too late to restore a relationship.

THIS IS PART OF FIELD KIT FOR PARENTING.

MORE IN THE NEXT ISSUE.

GOD BLESS US!