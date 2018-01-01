348-meter world-class bridge underway to boost tourism in Siargao

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is constructing a P337 million bridge project that is not only seen to provide ease in traveling around the country’s surfing capital Siargao but will also leave tourists in awe with its aesthetics.

DPWH Region 13 Director Pol M. delos Santos said the project which involves the construction of a 348-lineal meter bridge connecting Catangnan and Cabitoonan villages of General Luna town, is ongoing and is now under Phase 2.

“Construction activities are going smoothly on Phase 2 covering most part or 198-lineal meters of Catangnan-Cabitoonan Bridge. If weather permits, we aim to finish this segment by 2019 while we simultaneously work on the 75-lineal meter portion under Phase 3,” said Director delos Santos.

When completed, the bridge will significantly reduce travel time without going the lengthy 18-kilometers Dapa-General Luna Road and Barangay roads of Sta. Cruz, Sta. Fe, and Libertad.

It will particularly be beneficial to locals, tourists and surfing enthusiasts going around the island looking for good surfing spots as waves change depending on season and weather condition.

With its world-class design and the turquoise water underneath, Director delos Santos added that the bridge will also attract passersby, and possibly develop into a tourist spot.

Funded under the convergence program of DPWH and the Department of Tourism, the construction of Catangnan-Cabitoonan Bridge is seen to boost the already flourishing tourism industry of Siargao. It is part of a bigger project that also involves the improvement of a 2.22 kilometers road leading to Dapa Port and construction of the 36-lineal meter Libertad Bridge.