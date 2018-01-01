2018 Red River Ex Main Stage

Announcing the 2018 Red River Ex Main Stage lineup! The Red River Ex runs June 15-24.

Saturday, June 16: Bleeker with special guest Attica Riots

Sunday, June 17: Bobby Wills with special guest Past The Perimeter

Monday, June 18: James Barker Band with special guest The Reklaws

Tuesday, June 19: The Dead South with special guest Terra Lightfoot

Wednesday, June 20: Nick Gilder & Sweeney Todd

Thursday, June 21: The Washboard Union with special guest Nice Horse

Friday, June 22: Meghan Patrick with special guest Andrew Hyatt

Saturday, June 23: MAGIC! with special guest Mathew V

Sunday, June 24: Red River Ex Youth Talent Show

All concerts are at 8 pm except the Youth Talent Show.

Advance gate tickets are just $12 (reg. $15). That ticket gets you in to see all of the concerts, animals, attractions and activities. Pay-One-Price wristbands (purchased in advance) are just $37 (reg. $45) and provide you with all the midway rides you can ride PLUS gate admission. Buy it in advance and save lots of money. Kids six and under are always FREE.

Advance tickets are now available online at redriverex.com and will be available at Giant Tiger, Safeway, Sobeys, Peavey Mart and Mac’s Convenience Stores by mid-May. More info at redriverex.com.

Red River Ex is Back watch it here: https://www.dropbox.com/s/ga1z1l3n1xr8f6p/EX Main Stage 05.mp4?dl=0