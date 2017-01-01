2016 Year in Review Photos

Viva Señor Santo Niño – The Ati-Atihan Festival celebrations in full swing! Members and guests of the Aklan Association of Manitoba celebrated the Feast of Sto. Niño Last weekend at St. Joseph Parish Hall. Participants paraded around the hall wearing bright and colourful costumes and face paint. The Aklan Association of Manitoba is also well known for its vibrant and colourful performances during the Manitoba Filipino Street Festival. January 20- Febuary 5, 2016