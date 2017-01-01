2016 Year in Review Photos

Viva Señor Santo Niño – The Ati-Atihan Festival celebrations in full swing! Members and guests of the Aklan Association of Manitoba celebrated the Feast of Sto. Niño Last weekend at St. Joseph Parish Hall. Participants paraded around the hall wearing bright and colourful costumes and face paint. The Aklan Association of Manitoba is also well known for its vibrant and colourful performances during the Manitoba Filipino Street Festival. January 20- Febuary 5, 2016
Keeping It Riel – The snow sculptures in Voyageur Park served as backdrops to fun winter photoshoots for Crystal Rabaya, Andrea Tria, Catherine Mesias and Melissa Salazar. The weather was perfect for Louis Riel Day at Festival du Voyageur as crowds enjoyed the many activities offered at Voyageur Park and Fort Gibraltar. – February 20-March 5, 2016
MaCCFA donates $10k for Typhoon Yolanda – MaCCFA’s donation of $10,000 for the victims of Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) has been endorsed to the Operation Blessing Foundation Philippine during the breakfast ceremony at Viscount Gort Hotel. Letty Duque Antonio, MaCCFA President formally handed the donation to Gigi Endaya, Manager, Corporate Communication and Resource Development of OBFP. From left to right, Letty Duque Antonio, Gloria Magpali, Mrs. Mindanao-Manitoba; Zeny Calimlim, Mrs. Luzon Manitoba; Precy Merluza, Mrs. Philippines Manitoba; Fely Paredes, Mrs.Visayas Manitoba; Gigi Endaya, Larry Vickar, CEO and President, Larry Vickar Automotive Group; and Councillor Cindy Gilroy.- May 5-20, 2016
Meet The Queens – The 14 beautiful women in the search for the 2016 Queen of the Manitoba Filipino Street Festival were officially presented last weekend at Canad Inns Garden City. Among the candidates in this year’s competition are (left to right), Rina Constantino, Angelique Manguino, Patricia Mae Ocampo, Cherisse de Chavez and Hanna Welhayne Napolitano. Check out all the Queen of the Festival contestants, photos and bios and judge for yourself.- March 20-April 5, 2016
Ultimate Bae – It was a phenomenal night for Iris Abrasaldo as she shared the stage with her ultimate bae, Alden Richards. Richards was in Winnipeg for their “Baes in the City” Canadian tour along with Roco Nacino and Kim Idol at the Regent Casino Event Centre last March 22. Winnipeg was the first stop in their 3-city Canadian tour which included Edmonton, Alberta and Vancouver, British Columbia.- April 5-20, 2016
Queen of Hearts – OFSAM crowns Julie Holland Javier as 2016 Queen of Hearts at their annual Valentine celebration at Viscount Gort Banquet Hotel, escorted by MP Winnipeg Centre Robert Falcon Ouellette.- March 5-20, 2016
Blue Skies in St. Norbert – Jon Reyes is taking his talents to Broadway. The PC Party candidate for St. Norbert won in a landslide victory over NDP incumbent, Dave Gaudreau in the 41st Manitoba general election on Tuesday night. Jon Reyes becomes the first Canadian-born Filipino to be elected to the Manitoba Legislative Assembly.- April 20-May5, 2016
High On Love – Nadine Lustre and James Reid kicked off their High On Love Canadian tour in Winnipeg at Burton Cummings Theatre.- June 5-20, 2016
Business Kickoff – L to R: Arturo Orellana (CEO & Founder, Disfruta Madrid Más); Tia Provici (PROVICI Cosmetics), Karl Padpad (Clear Concepts).
On This Rock – St. Peter’s Parish is one step closer to realizing the dream of building a new church. The community of St. Peter’s celebrated their Thanksgiving Mass and Ground Breaking Ceremony on the new grounds of the new church last Sunday, May 15 in the open field on Inkster Blvd. and Brookside Blvd. Most Reverend Archbishop Richard Joseph Gagnon led the blessing of the new site along with Rev. Msgr. Samson, parish clergy and paritioners and special guests.- May 20-June 5, 2016
Sweet Escape – Strawberry season is in full swing at Manitoba U-Pick strawberry farms. It was strawberry picking time for Andrea and Joy Pascual over the Canada Day long weekend at Boonstra Berry Farms. The U-Pick strawberry farms are blooming ahead of schedule and families are enjoying the rural escape to hand pick the delicious red berries themselves.- July 5-20, 2016
Proud To Be Pinoy – His Worship Mayor Brian Bowman and the officers and members of the Manitoba Council of Canadian Filipino Associations Inc,(MaCCFA) including some leaders of other Filipino associations held a Filipino flag raising ceremony at the City Hall to commemorate the monthlong celebration of the 118th Philippine Independence. June20-July 5, 2016
MasterChef Pop-Up – It was a full house at Baon Manila Nights pop-up dinner series last July 17 featuring MasterChef Canada’s season 3 runner up, Jeremy Senaris. The sold out pop-up dinner held at Merchant Kitchen also featured an all star team of chefs with culinary focus on Filipino food specialties. Top: RJ Urbano, Sophon “Soapy” Chhin, Carter Delacruz, Corey Jhagru, Mark Sobrevinas, Nate Maas. Bottom: Allan Pineda, Amanda Pineda, Crystal Johnson, Jeremy Senaris, Claire Snowball, Nikki Melegrito.- August 5-20, 2016
Magic of Magdaragat – Lynette Trinidad performs Pandanggo Oasiwas (Fandango with the Light) during the second week of Folklorama at the Pearl of the Orient Pavilion. Magdaragat Philippine Performing Arts continues to captivate audiences during Canada’s largest and longest running multicultural festival.- August 20- September 5, 2016
Filipino Street Festival on Broadway – Thousands of spectators packed the streets of downtown Winnipeg for the 5th Annual Manitoba Filipino Street Festival at their new site on Broadway Ave. and Memorial Blvd. The parade featured over 40 Filipino community organizations and highlighted the rich cultural, artistic and creative talents in Manitoba’s Filipino community.- September 5-20, 2016
Street Festival Queen & Princesses Crowned – Maeddah Limuaco (middle), representing Pagsanjan, Laguna was officially crowned the Queen of the 2016 Manitoba Filipino Street Festival. The title of first princess went to Cindy Soriano (right), represent Quezon City and second princess was awarded to Juliet Cadiz (left), representing Northern Samar. The Manitoba Filipino Street Festival Coronation Night was held at Canad Inns Polo Park and is part of the lead up events to their flagship festival and parade in August. – July 20-August 5, 2016
Louisiana Tech Bound – Raizel Guinto (seated/center) signed her letter of intent to play basketball next year in the NCAA. The Sisler Spartan point guard will play Division 1 Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters. Accompanied by family, Sisler Spartans coach and teammates, Guinto signed the letter of intent during a press conference at Sisler High School. Standing left to right: Guinto family – Leonila, Ron, Riley, Raia, Reygn and Linda.- November 20-December 5, 2016
Jolly Christmas – The grand opening of Jollibee Winnipeg is an early Christmas present for the Filipino community. The restaurant’s pre-grand opening celebrations included the store blessing and the Jolly Crispy Chicken toast. Jollibee officially opened to the public on Thursday, December 15.- Decmber 20, 2016-January 5, 2017
MFBC Celebrating Entrepreneurship – The Manitoba Filipino Business Council hosted their 5th annual Awards Gala last month to celebrate and honour outstanding entrepreneurs in the Filipino community. From left to right, Joelle Foster of Futurepreneur (Board of Directors Excellence Award), Justin Merluza of Just-in Couture (Young Entrepreneur of the Year), Sherilyn Andres-Daquis of Maples Physiotherapy (Small Business of the Year) and Alex Mariano of Collins Barrow HMA LLP (Business Executive of the Year). Not able to attend the Gala, Dr. Brent Wong of Shine Dental winning the Contribution to the Community Award.- December 5-20, 2016
Over The Top – Code Blue captured the inaugural men’s division championship title in Waverley Mitsubishi’s Inter-Barangay season. Keith Fernandez (Code Blue) with the power hit against Cavite General’s Louie Sarte and Eric Sampot. The women’s division inaugural championship title belongs to the Cavite Generals.- October 20-November 5, 2016
Benny & The Jets: Reunited! – The 2016 NHL Heritage Classic Weekend was a nostalgic weekend of hockey for many Jets fans. Benny made a roaring comeback during the weekend and Nino and Jason Catris were able to catch up with the former Jets mascot.- November 5-20, 2016
BAOWI 20th Anniversary Celebrations – Bulacan Association of Winnipeg celebrates 20th anniversary at the Marlborough Hotel on September 24, 2016 which included guest of honour, Vice Governor of Bulacan, Honourable Daniel Fernando who flew in for the celebrations.- October 5-20, 2016
PBA LGC win Filipino Softball League Championships – Team PBA LGC captured the 2016 championship title for the Filipino Softball League of Winnipeg with a 6-3 victory over defending champions Team Celebrity at Northwood Park. – September 20-October 5, 2016