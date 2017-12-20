15 Glorious Quotes about the Joy of Christmas

CHRISTMAS is not always a happy time for everyone. But GOD wants us to find joy in the season and the celebration – not necessarily because of circumstances, but because of the REASON for the SEASON. JESUS came so that we could haves GOD’s joy in all things. If you’re struggling with sadness, anxiety, or loneliness at this time of year, I pray that these quotes and verses bring you strength and joy.

15. “Joy is not necessarily the the absence of suffering, it is the Presence of God.” Sam Storms

14. “And the angel said to her, Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with GOD. And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you shall call His name JESUS.” He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. And the Lord God will give Him the throne of His father David, and He will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of His kingdom there will be no end.” Luke 1: 30-33

13. “I truly believe that if we keep telling the CHRISTMAS story, singing the CHRISTMAS songs, and living the CHRISTMAS spirit, we can bring joy and happiness and peace to this world.” Norman Vincent Peale

12. Rejoice, that the immortal GOD is born, so that the mortal man may live in eternity.” John Huss

11. “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given.” Isaiah 9:6

10. “When we were children we were grateful to those who filled our stockings at CHRISTMAS time. Why are we not grateful to GOD for filling our stockings with Legs.” John R. Rice

9. “You can never truly enjoy CHRISTMAS until you can look up into the FATHER’s face and tell Him you have received the CHRISTMAS gift.” John R. Rice

8. JOY is STRENGTH” Mother Teresa

7. “Take out CHRIST out of CHRISTMAS, and December becomes the bleakest and most colorless month of the year.” A.F. Wells

6. “As the bells ring out the joys of CHRISTMAS, may we also be alert for the final trumpet that will announce HIS return, when we shall always be with HIM.” Allan Redpath

5. “I am with you always.” Matthew 28:20

4. “You may be lonely, poor, and cold, neglected by the children, forgotten by your friends, yet you may have the glad CHRISTMAS joy in your heart as Paul had, shut up in prison cells at Rome.” John R. Rice

3. ” Hark the herald angels sing, Glory to the Newborn King.” Peace on earth, and mercy mild, GOD and sinners reconciled!” Charles Wesley

2. “Rejoice in the LORD always; again I will say rejoice.” Philippians 4:4

1. “If we could condense all the truths of CHRISTMAS into only three (3) words, these these would be the words: ‘GOD WITH US.’ We tend to focus our attention at CHRISTMAS on the infancy of CHRIST. The greater truth of the holiday is HIS Deity. More astonishing than a baby in the manger is the truth that this Promised baby is the OMNIPOTENT CREATOR of the heavens and the earth!” John MacArthur

I pray that you can keep these quotes and verses in mind when you feel your joy faltering. At CHRISTMAS time – and all throughout the year – JESUS is with you. Take joy!

May GOD richly bless us! Merry Christmas!