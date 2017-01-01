$14,000 donated to young Manitobans

Even in blizzard conditions Winnipeggers braved very wintery conditions to drive through the annual holiday light show and, as a result of their efforts, $14,000 has been donated to local charities.

Approximately 55,000 people came through making this the fifth-­best attended show in our seventeen-­year history.

“Even in the worst conditions, Winnipeggers bundled up and came out to support our annual event. A big thanks goes out to them and to our crews who worked long hours to ensure that roads stay clear in blizzard-­like conditions. Our folks were outside in some very cold conditions taking tickets, changing light bulbs and moving snow to ensure the lights weren’t buried. Thank you to everyone who came out to see the lights and to all of our employees for braving such adverse conditions,” said Garth Rogerson, Red River Exhibition, CEO.

In keeping with the holiday season and the spirit of giving, Canad Inns Winter Wonderland has donated $7,000 each to KidSport Manitoba and the Red River Exhibition Foundation. To date over $287,000 has been sent to Manitoba charities on behalf of everyone who came out to enjoy the lights during the holiday season.

Special thanks goes out to Canad Inns Destination Centres, Red River Co-­operative Ltd., Pepsi, Battlefield Equipment as well as our invaluable media partners for their continued support.

Produced by the Red River Exhibition Association, Canad Inns Winter Wonderland is Manitoba’s largest drive-­thru holiday light show and provides a brilliant presentation of over one million lights in 26 different theme areas. The 2.5 kilometre route was open nightly from December 2, 2016 to January 7, 2017. (except Christmas Day when the Park was closed). Next year’s event runs December 1, 2017 to January 6, 2018.

Visit redriverex.com for more details.