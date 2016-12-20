Featured Stories »

When UST alumni celebrate Christmas there is an outburst of Thomasian spirit!

Christmas celebration is one of the most important events for the officers, members and guests ...

QPAM Paskuhang Pasasalamat 2016 brings family together

Festive Christmas celebration is hosted by the QPAM Youth QPAM ...

Patricia Torres Silastre Bigornia visits Winnipeg to rekindle the warmth of friendship

Particia Torres Silastre Bigornia is a living time capsule! Consider ...

Pangasinan Group of Manitoba Christmas Party

Mips Batangueño Annual Christmas Party

Wedding Congratulations to Virgilio & Pilar

Virgilio Magnaye and Pilar Clemente celebrated their love together by getting married on July 16, ...

Manitoba Filipino Street Festival 2017 Board of Directors

Immigrant Centre hosts Annual Holiday Feast for Newcomers

Congratulations, Tess and Edwin

House approves higher tax on cigarette

With votes of 176-30 with two abstentions, the House of Representatives approved on third and ...

Bicam passes P3.35-T national budget for 2017

SSS eyes signed joint resolution on the P2,000 pension increase before year-end

TV program to hear complaints about gov’t agencies

Tickets to Miss Universe to sell at P8,000 to P50,000

The Department of Tourism (DOT) announced that the tickets for the 65th Miss Universe pageant ...

Rosanna Roces ties the knot with lesbian partner

Pinoy Boyband Superstar ends with five singing heartthrobs

PH teams ready to take over ‘Amazing Race Asia’

Tony and Letty Antonio
As We Live By

by Tony and Letty Antonio

Happy New Year

Three Hundred Sixty Five (365) days of 2016 are coming to an end. The beginning ...

Perezcope

by Perry Diaz

Quo vadis, Leni?

When Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo entered politics 2013, little did she know that within four ...

Sa Madaling Salita

by aLfie vera meLLa

To Be or Not To Be Tolerant

(On Dealing with Disagreements) Sa kasulukuyang panahon, maraming tao ang regular na laman ng social ...

Sa Ugoy ng Musika

by aLfie vera meLLa

Mustering Memories through Songs (part 3)

Here are some more old and new songs that I love listening to, primarily because ...

The Republic of Adobo

by Rod Cantiveros

The Religious meanings of the song: ” The Twelve Days of Christmas”

Never in our thoughts, as we sing every Christmas, that this iconic song, “The Twelve ...

